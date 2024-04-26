AFU officer states Russian army suffers almost all of its losses in Ukraine's east

According to the OSTG "Khortytsya" speaker, Nazar Voloshyn, about 85% of the total losses of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine fall on the eastern directions of the front.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army and AFU's strategy on the eastern front?

Voloshyn emphasised that FPV drones and mine barriers play an essential role in the elimination of enemy personnel and military equipment.

In particular, such barriers block the movement of light-armed vehicles by the Russian occupiers.

The OSTG "Khortytsya" speaker emphasised that in one direction, the troops of the Tavria Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed more than 600 units of enemy equipment during six months of fighting.

Voloshyn stressed that these are at least three brigades of Russian occupiers.

What is known about the situation in the south of Ukraine

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, speaker of the OSTG "Odesa", the occupying army of the Russian Federation, regardless of its losses, continues to attack the Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

The enemy does not stop trying to inflict fire damage to the south as much as possible. It is Kherson, which suffers more than all, Mykolaiv, where the southern outskirts, closer to the Dnipro-Buzka estuary, suffer from the use of FPV drones and artillery shelling from the Kinburn spit, the OSTG "Odesa" speaker. Share

According to him, the Kutsurub community and the town of Ochakiv are under enemy fire in the Mykolaiv region, which Russian war criminals are shelling from the Kinburn spit.

Russian occupiers are also attacking Odesa using missile weapons because the distance does not allow the enemy to use artillery against this region.

The enemy's goal is the destruction of infrastructure, search and reconnaissance of possible locations of deployment of military units and, accordingly, the assignment of strikes to these locations. The enemy strengthened the air component. We constantly observe reconnaissance drones flying in the sky even to the south of mainland Ukraine. They are destroyed there periodically, several a day, Pletenchuk explains. Share

He noted that the enemy does not care about his losses, and the occupiers continue to increase the number of UAVs in the airspace of southern Ukraine.

In particular, it uses a variety of drones, at least five models. For example, it is Mohajer-6 of Iranian production, Zala and SuperCam, which is a very frequent "guest" of the airspace of Odesa.

Pletenchuk also noted that enemy naval aviation is constantly present in the waters of the Black Sea.