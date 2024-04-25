US analyst group declares AFU successes on left bank of Kherson region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced in Krynky, Kherson region, and are maintaining their positions in the settlement.

What is known about the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Krynky

Ukrainian troops have recently advanced slightly in Krynky, Kherson Oblast, on the left bank of the Dnieper, amid positional battles in the area on April 24.

A geolocation video released on April 24 shows Ukrainian forces making minor advances in the northern part of Krynkiv, confirming that Ukrainian forces are still holding positions in the settlement.

Experts declare the successes of the Armed Forces on the left bank of the Kherson region

The situation in Krynky

Russian troops tried to change their tactics on the left bank of the Dnipro near the village of Krynki in the Kherson region.

The day before, the South's defence forces reported that on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, the enemy had become more active, increasing the number of daily assault groups to 16.

Having suffered losses, [the Russians] habitually retreated.

Over the past day, 228 reconnaissance drones have been recorded flying in the operational area, and in recent days, their number has increased by almost 20%.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, also announced the day before that the Russian troops are trying to dislodge the Ukrainian troops from the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Krynyk district of the Kherson region.

He emphasized that the Russians are not successful in these directions.

According to Natalia Gumenyuk, former head of the United Press Center "Odesa," the Ukrainian military can expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, but additional EW is needed.

Humenyuk, answering the question whether the Ukrainian military can expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, noted that the Ukrainian military has a sufficient number of weapons in this direction. Still, the key is the ability to defend.

In particular, she emphasised that the Ukrainian military in the Kherson region needs additional EW systems to protect against drone attacks by the occupation army of the Russian Federation.