Ukraine brings back two teenagers from Russia-occupied part of Kherson region

Two more teenagers from the Kherson region were returned to Ukraine from the territories temporarily occupied (TOT) by Russia.

They are a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl who were deprived of parental care.

The head of Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports this on Apr.18.

According to him, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy deprived of parental care were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Now, they are safe, receiving the necessary medical and psychological help.

As the head of RMA said that, this trip, like many others, was preceded by the painstaking work of the "Save Ukraine" charity organisation, regional guardianship and care agencies and services for children.

Thank you to each and everyone who made maximum efforts to rescue 61 children from the Russian occupation just since the beginning of this year. Oleksandr Prokudin Head of Kherson RMA

Abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has been regularly deporting Ukrainian children to Crimea, Belarus, or remote regions of Russia.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant for the dictator Vladimir Putin and the Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Russian Federation, Maria Lvov-Belova, due to the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

Recently, at the second plenary meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children abducted and illegally deported by the Russian invaders, Ukraine presented concrete projects regarding work on their return and reintegration.

The Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.