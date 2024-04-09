Ukraine back home two more children from occupied territories

The Save Ukraine team returned two more children, one of whom is an orphan, from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

As the head of the Save Ukraine organization, Mykola Kuleba, said, in one of Olena Zakharchenko's families, before the full-scale war, she worked in the social security department. In the first days of the invasion, her city was occupied.

Yarynka, who was still 8 years old, lived with her at that time. The child was taken out.

In the second family, Marta Oleksandrivna decided to leave the occupied village when a shell flew into her yard at half past six in the morning, destroying part of the house.

Grandson Nazar was covered in mud, and then he slept in his clothes for several days so that he would have time to escape during the subsequent shelling. During the filtering, the Russian special services mocked an older woman and an orphaned boy.

Even when Ukrainian families decide to leave their native homes, leave all their possessions, even when they do not threaten the occupation authorities in any way, the Russians still try to make fun of Ukrainians as much as possible. Humiliating, interrogating, torturing — this is the whole essence of the Russian Federation, which seems to have never heard of the existence of the Geneva Conventions, Kuleba noted. Share

So far, the Save Ukraine team has rescued 284 children, including 73 orphans.

Russia abducts Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.