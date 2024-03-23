Ukraine, through the mediation of Qatar, returned home nine more children abducted by Russia.

What is known about the return of abducted children

We managed to bring home nine more Ukrainian children. As part of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, our team together with representatives of the Office of the Ombudsman completed another task, wrote the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak. Share

In particular, four children aged 3 to 10 were illegally taken out of orphanages by Russia and one 12-year-old girl.

Ukraine returned home nine more children abducted by Russia

According to the head of the President's Office, four more children had previously returned from the temporarily occupied territories. They had already visited the Center for the Protection of Children's Rights, where they told the law enforcement officers about the crimes of the Russians that they had witnessed.

Children were forced to go to Russian schools, where they were told that there is no independent state of Ukraine, Yermak noted. Share

Russia abducts Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.