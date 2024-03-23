Ukraine returned home nine more children abducted by Russia

Ukraine, through the mediation of Qatar, returned home nine more children abducted by Russia.
What is known about the return of abducted children
In particular, four children aged 3 to 10 were illegally taken out of orphanages by Russia and one 12-year-old girl.
According to the head of the President's Office, four more children had previously returned from the temporarily occupied territories. They had already visited the Center for the Protection of Children's Rights, where they told the law enforcement officers about the crimes of the Russians that they had witnessed.
Russia abducts Ukrainian children
The Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
