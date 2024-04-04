Ukraine brings back seven children from Russia-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions

Seven more children returned to Ukraine with their families from the Russian-occupied territories (TOT) of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated on Arp.3.

As Lubinets said, some of the families experienced absolute horror during the occupation and witnessed how the Russians ransacked the houses of residents. They were forced to take Russian passports, and the children had to study at school according to the canons of the "Russian world".

In addition, the Russians could mobilize teenage boys who would soon come of age for the war.

The parents of the children in our Center for the Protection of Children's Rights announced that the prospects for the future at TOT do not fit into the future vision of their families' lives, so they decided to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia from occupied territories

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has been moving Ukrainian children to annexed Crimea, Belarus, or remote areas of Russia on an ongoing basis.

The abduction of children became the reason for the International Criminal Court in The Hague to issue a warrant for the arrest of the dictator Vladimir Putin and the commissioner for children's rights in the Russian Federation, Maria Lvova-Belova, due to the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. Share

Recently, Ukraine returned nine more children who were forced to attend Russian schools and imposed pro-Russian propaganda during the occupation.

The Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.