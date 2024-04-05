Ukraine back home three more children from Russia-occupied part of Kherson region
Ukraine back home three more children from Russia-occupied part of Kherson region

Three more children were returned to Ukraine from the part of the Kherson region temporarily occupied by the Russian invaders. They are now safe.

Several more children were rescued from the Russian occupation

The head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported that a 16-year-old orphan girl had returned from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

One family left with her: a mother and two children, a 15-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son.

Prokudin said that the youth could no longer endure the horrors of the Russian occupation, and therefore, they dared to evacuate. Children were forced to attend Russian educational institutions.

An 18-year-old boy and a girl, deprived of parental care, also managed to return to Ukraine. The Save Ukraine organisation worked on their return. Now parents and children work with psychologists, they are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Since the beginning of this year, it has been possible to return 48 children from the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

Russia abducts Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.

