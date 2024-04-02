Ukraine brings back another child from Russia's occupied territory
Ukraine brings back another child from Russia's occupied territory

Another child was returned to Ukraine from the territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

Another child was rescued from the Russian occupation

The head of Kherson RMA , Oleksandr Prokudin, reported that the underage boy had to live in the occupation and attend a Russian school for two years.

What scared the young man the most was that after the so-called youth army, the Russians would force him to fight against the Motherland," Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Now the boy is already seventeen years old. All this time, he continued to hope to return to Ukraine.

The Save Ukraine volunteer organisation helped make this wish come true. And now the boy and his family are in a safe place, under the supervision of doctors and psychologists, Prokudin said.

Since the beginning of this year, it has been possible to return 48 children from the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

Russia abducts Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.

