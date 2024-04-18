Ukraine brings back 6 children with their families from occupied territories

The Save Ukraine team returned six more Ukrainian children and their families from the Russian occupation.

Six Ukrainian children returned from occupied territories

The children were rescued together with their families.

The NGO "Save Ukraine" founder and chief, Mykola Kuleba, reported on April 17.

It is difficult for families to remember what they experienced, but we must talk about the crimes committed by the Russian Federation on our land. Mykola Kuleba Chief of NGO Save Ukraine

In his post, he also told the personal stories of several families.

Kuleba thanked our biggest #WeAreAllUkrainians, the charity fun,d "Humanity" and all other partners of Save Ukraine for supporting missions to save children.

As of today, we managed to return 290 children from Russia and TOT to Ukraine. Together we change destinies and build a better world for the future.

As of the end of January 2024, Ukraine managed to return 518 children, including 388 — those whom Russia deported to its territory. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported this.

What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

Daria Gerasimchuk, the President's commissioner for children's rights, previously informed that as of the end of March 2023, the Ukrainian authorities know for sure about more than 19,500 children taken from TOT to Russia. Still, it isn't easy to accurately count them due to the occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine.

On April 5, 2023, 49 countries of the world in a joint statement condemned the Russian Federation for organizing a meeting of the Security Council regarding the alleged legal grounds for the abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories. Great Britain blocked the broadcast of the speech of the Russian commissioner for children's rights, Lvova-Belova, on UN resources, calling on her to answer for her actions in The Hague. Share

The Prosecutor General's Office indicated that there is currently no single transparent algorithm or mechanism that makes it possible to return Ukrainian children deported to Russia.

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and Lvova-Belova. They are suspected of illegal deportation and relocation of Ukrainian children.

Russia abducts Ukrainian children.

The Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.