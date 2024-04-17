The chief of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, said that in cooperation with German colleagues, Ukrainian law enforcement officers managed to locate 161 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia on the territory of Germany.

According to the National Police, thanks to cooperation with law enforcement agencies of the Federal Republic of Germany in the direction of documenting war crimes of the Russian Federation, namely the abduction and forced transfer of Ukrainian children, the location of 161 Ukrainian children who were wanted as forcibly transferred to temporarily occupied territories or deported to the Russian Federation and Belarus was established in Germany.

He also noted that Kyiv is counting on the help of its partners in bringing Russian war criminals to justice both in Ukrainian courts and in the courts of other countries, and the military-political leadership — in the International Criminal Court and special tribunals.

We are interested in joint actions with our German partners both on a bilateral basis and under the auspices of Europol, said the chief of the National Police. Share

At the meeting, the parties also discussed support from European partners in the issue of entering information on Russian war criminals into the Schengen Information System (SIS).

Russia abducts Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.