General Staff Latest: AFU liquidates over 1,000 Russian soldiers in 24 hours

What is known about the losses of the occupiers

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.25.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 462,980 (+1,040) people,

tanks — 7255 (+13) units,

armoured combat vehicles — 13,942 (+14) units,

artillery systems — 11,836 (+28) units,

MLRS — 1049 (+1) units,

air defence equipment — 772 (+1) units,

aircraft — 348 (+0) units,

helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 9449 (+10),

cruise missiles — 2118 (+1),

warships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 15,949 (+57) units,

special equipment — 1946 (+2)

During the past day, the Air Force struck 11 areas of enemy personnel concentration. Also, the air defence of Ukraine destroyed one Kh-59 guided air missile and three enemy reconnaissance drones.

Units of the AFU missile forces inflicted damage on one area of enemy personnel concentration.

What is known about the situation at the front

During the past day, 104 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 13 missile and 56 air strikes, fired 105 MLRS at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The following were hit by airstrikes :

Vesele, Bilyi Kolodyaz, Vovchansk, Kyrylivka, Kharkiv region ;

Serebryan Forestry, Bilohorivka , Luhansk Region and;

Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Gora, Andriivka, Yevgenivka, Ocheretino, Berdychi, Semenivka, Kalinove, Vovche, Oleksandropil, Arkhangelske, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Staromayorske, Urozhaine of the Donetsk region ;

Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region ;

Beryslav, Olhivka, Krynky, Kherson region .

Artillery fire hit more than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.