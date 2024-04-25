General Staff Latest: AFU repels 93 attacks of Russia's army at front

According to the AFU General Staff information, during the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 93 times. It inflicted numerous losses on the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that during the day, Russian war criminals fired four missiles at Ukraine, carried out 50 airstrikes and carried out 45 shellings MLRS on the AFU positions and critical and civilian infrastructure objects.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population.

High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled nine attacks in the settlements of Berestove in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Druzhelyubivka settlements in the Kharkiv region, Makiivka, Serebryansk Forestry of the Luhansk region, and Terny, Zarichne in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 16 attacks in the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Nove, Spirne, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 23 attacks in the Ocheretyne, Umanske, Nevelske, Keramik, Berdychi, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces repelled 14 attacks in Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the Robotyne region of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck two control points, 8 personnel concentration areas and three enemy anti-aircraft systems.