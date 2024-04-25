SBI investigates explosions in Mykolaiv, causing death of two AFU servicemen

On April 24, 2024, in Mykolaiv, during the careless reloading of weapons in a car park, ammunition exploded. As a result of the explosion, two servicemen were killed.

The death of two AFU soldiers in Mykolaiv

As a result of the evening explosions on Apr. 24, two soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were killed. Two more were injured. Civilian cars nearby were also damaged. The tragedy occurred during the transfer of ammunition.

Another explosion occurred during firefighting, injuring five rescuers.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened criminal proceedings for violation of the rules for handling weapons (Chapter 3 of Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A pre-trial investigation is underway under the procedural guidance of the Mykolaiv specialised prosecutor's office in the field of defence of the Southern region.

Details of the explosion

On April 24, Mykolaiv residents heard an explosion. However, an air alert was not announced. Share

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, announced this on his Telegram channel.

This explosion was not caused by enemy fire. Emergency services are already working at the scene. Sienkevych said no damage to nearby residential buildings was recorded.

According to the State Emergency Service, an explosion of an unknown explosive device occurred in Mykolaiv, causing several cars to catch fire. During the extinguishing of the fire, a repeated detonation occurred, which resulted in injuries to the rescuers.

The cause of the careless handling of the ammunition is still under investigation. According to the investigation, it was a human error or equipment malfunction.