Russia's missile attack on Mykolaiv on Apr. 11: death toll rise to five persons

Five people died as a result of a missile attack on Mykolaiv on April 11. Another person died in the hospital.

The number of victims increased in Mykolaiv

The head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim reported, a 37-year-old man died in the hospital, who was seriously injured as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation on April 11.

What is known about the Russian shelling of Mykolaiv and Ukraine on April 11

On April 11, an explosion rang out in Mykolaiv. An air alert was announced in the region due to the missile threat. The enemy attacked the city with ballistics.

Initially, it was reported about two dead and 4 wounded, later — about 4 victims and 5 injured. The dead were civilians who happened to be at the point of impact at that moment. Among the injured is a teenage girl.

On March 27, Russian troops struck Mykolaiv, probably with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile. The occupiers targeted the territory of the industrial infrastructure facility. 12 people were injured.

In addition, Russian troops attacked Ukraine at night with 42 missiles (X-101/X-555, S-300, X-59, X-47M2 "Dagger") and 40 attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed 18 missiles and 39 drones.

The Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.