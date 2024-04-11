Russians strike Mykolaiv with ballistic missile: 4 killed, 5 injured

The Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv in the afternoon of April 11. Four people died, five more were injured.
Consequences of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv
The South's defence forces reported that four civilians were killed and five were injured.
The head of Mykolaiv RMA , Vitaly Kim, previously reported on the two dead.
Before the strike, the Air Force warned of a regional missile threat.
On March 27, Russian troops struck Mykolaiv, probably with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile. The occupiers targeted the territory of the industrial infrastructure facility. Twelve people were injured.
The situation in the Mykolaiv region
On the night of April 11, eight Shahed 131/136 type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defence forces and means in Mykolaiv region.
Debris from downed drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type fell in an open area. There are no casualties.
The Russian Federation also fired artillery on the territory of the Kutsurub community. There are no casualties.
Missile attack on April 11
Russian troops attacked Ukraine at night with 42 missiles (X-101/X-555, S-300, X-59, X-47M2 "Kinzhal") and 40 attack drones. Air defence forces destroyed 18 missiles and 39 drones.
The Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.
In the Kyiv region, the Russian army attacked the Trypilska TPP with kamikaze drones and rockets.
In the Lviv region, Russians had hit a gas distribution infrastructure facility in the Stryi district and an electric substation in the Chervonohrad district.
The Russians struck Kharkiv and the region at least ten times. More than 200,000 subscribers in the area are currently without electricity.
An energy infrastructure object was damaged in the Zaporizhzhia district.
