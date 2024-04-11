Russians strike Mykolaiv with ballistic missile: 4 killed, 5 injured

The Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv in the afternoon of April 11. Four people died, five more were injured.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv

The South's defence forces reported that four civilians were killed and five were injured.

There is damage to residential buildings and cars in the private sector. Damage to industrial facilities was also recorded. The circumstances are being clarified. Share

The head of Mykolaiv RMA , Vitaly Kim, previously reported on the two dead.

As a result of the hit in the city, according to preliminary information, 2 people died and 4 were injured. Share

Before the strike, the Air Force warned of a regional missile threat.

On March 27, Russian troops struck Mykolaiv, probably with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile. The occupiers targeted the territory of the industrial infrastructure facility. Twelve people were injured.

The situation in the Mykolaiv region

On the night of April 11, eight Shahed 131/136 type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defence forces and means in Mykolaiv region.

Debris from downed drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type fell in an open area. There are no casualties.

The Russian Federation also fired artillery on the territory of the Kutsurub community. There are no casualties.

Missile attack on April 11

Russian troops attacked Ukraine at night with 42 missiles (X-101/X-555, S-300, X-59, X-47M2 "Kinzhal") and 40 attack drones. Air defence forces destroyed 18 missiles and 39 drones.

The Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.