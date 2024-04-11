Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on Apr.11: Missile strike destroyed Trypillia TPP in Kyiv region

A Russian missile attack on April 11 destroyed the Trypillia TPP in the Kyiv region.
The Trypillia TPP in the Kyiv region was destroyed
This was announced by the chairman of the supervisory board of Centrenergo PJSC, Andriy Hota, in a comment to "Interfax-Ukraine".
As a result of the hits, there was a large-scale fire in the turbine workshop. Currently, work on fire localization is ongoing at the enterprise.
Currently, PJSC "Centrenergo" has lost 100% of its generation.
Trypillia TPP is the most powerful power plant in the Kyiv region. It is the largest electricity supplier in Kyiv, Cherkassk and Zhytomyr regions.
The Kyiv RMA announced that the Russian Federation's forces attacked one of the region's energy facilities. The fire was partially extinguished.
Previously, on March 22, 2024, the Zmiiv TPP in the Kharkiv region was utterly destroyed, and on July 25, 2022, Russian troops occupied the Vuglehirsk TPP in the Donetsk region.
Russian massive attack on Ukraine on April 11
At night, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 42 missiles (X-101/X-555, S-300, X-59, X-47M2 "Kinzhal") and 40 attack drones. Air defence forces destroyed 18 missiles (X-101/X-555, X-59) and 39 drones.
The attack was directed against energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.
In the Kyiv region, the Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility with kamikaze drones and missiles.
At least 10 strikes were made on the critical infrastructure of Kharkiv and the region. More than 200,000 subscribers in the region are without electricity.
An energy infrastructure object was damaged in the Zaporizhzhia district.
In the Lviv region, the gas distribution infrastructure facility in the Stryi district and the electric substation in the Chervonohrad district were affected. However, all life support systems are working normally.
