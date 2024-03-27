Russia strikes Mykolaiv with ballistics missiles on Mar. 27: details
Russia strikes Mykolaiv with ballistics missiles on Mar. 27: details

State Emergency Service
Source:  online.ua

The Russian army again attacked Mykolaiv with ballistics. The consequences of the attack are currently being established.

What is known about the Russian attack on Mykolaiv

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, noted that, according to preliminary information, Russian terrorists attacked with ballistics. He also called on civilians to respond to the alarm.

At 2:17 p.m., the Air Force of Ukraine warned of enemy aviation activity in the north-eastern direction and declared the risk of using air weapons in the front-line regions. Later, the alarm was announced in several regions due to the threat of ballistic damage.

Currently, there is no information about victims and damage.

Russia attacked the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions on March 25

On the night of March 25, Russia concentrated its terror on Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

Russian terrorists launched a Kh-31P anti-radar missile at Odesa, then attacked with several waves of Shahed-131/136 drones from the Black Sea. Four attack drones were shot down in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, but it was not possible to avoid being hit.

In particular, in the Mykolaiv region, the enemy targeted an energy facility, a fire broke out. Also, as a result of the fall of the downed "Shahed" in the private sector of Mykolaiv, a two-story residential building was destroyed. More than 10 people were injured.

