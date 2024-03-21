Russia's missile strike on Mykolaiv on Mar.21: one killed, four injured

On the afternoon of Mar. 21, Russian troops launched a missile at Mykolaiv. One death and injuries are known.

The head of Mykolaiv RMA , Vitali Kim, reported that four people were injured as a result of the missile attack (three women and one man).

One woman died. The search continues. Share

The explosion in the city was heard around 14:33 before the announcement of the air alert. Presumably, the occupiers used the Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Russian attacks on Mykolaiv

On Mar. 17, Russian troops hit the city with two ballistic missiles. Eight people were injured, including a child.

Later, a man who was injured by a Russian missile attack died in the hospital.

On the afternoon of Mar. 20, at 12:00 and 1:16 p.m., Russian troops fired artillery at the water area and the town of Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community. There are no casualties.

On the same day, the enemy directed an FPV drone at the Kutsurub community, and at night, Mar. 21, hit the territory of the community with artillery. There are no casualties.