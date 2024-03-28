The injury toll after Russia's attack on Mykolaiv on Mar.27 rises to 12

The number of people injured in the shelling of Mykolaiv on March 27 has increased to 12 people.

The Mykolaiv RMA reported that twelve people were injured, and four of them received medical assistance on an outpatient basis.

Six multi-apartment buildings were also slightly damaged.

Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv on Mar. 27. What is known

On Mar. 27, around 2:30 p.m., the city was hit by a rocket attack. The enemy used ballistics.

As a result of the hit, probably by the "Iskander M" missile, there was a fire on the territory of the object of industrial infrastructure, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

On Mar. 27, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevich, reported that the Russian strike injured eight civilians.

By the way, on Mar. 28, the Russian invaders also launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine.

For this purpose, the enemy used:

3 Kh-22 cruise missiles

the Kh-31P anti-radar missile (from the Black Sea area),

S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile (Donetsk)

28 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type (launch area of the Kursk Region — RF, Cape Chauda — Crimea).

Air Force anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and radio-electronic warfare means of the Defence Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling a new large-scale attack by Russia.