Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv on Mar.27: the injury toll rises to six

The Russian army attacked Mykolaiv in the afternoon of March 27 with ballistic missiles. It became known about the wounded as a result of the terror of the civilian population by the Russian army.

Russia launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv

On Mar. 27, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with ballistic weapons.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaly Kim, announced this.

Six are known to be injured, and one is in serious condition. Vitaly Kim Head of the Mykolaiv RMA

It was not reported whether there was destruction in the city or region.

Russia attacked Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles

The Russian army again attacked Mykolaiv with ballistics. The consequences of the attack are currently being established.

At 14:17, the Air Force of Ukraine warned of the threat of ballistic damage in several regions. At the same time, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv. There were explosions during the alarm.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, noted that, according to preliminary information, Russian terrorists attacked with ballistics. He also called on civilians to respond to the alarm.