Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv on Mar.27: the injury toll rises to six
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv on Mar.27: the injury toll rises to six

Vitaly Kim / Mykolaivska OVA
Missile
Читати українською

The Russian army attacked Mykolaiv in the afternoon of March 27 with ballistic missiles. It became known about the wounded as a result of the terror of the civilian population by the Russian army.

Russia launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv

On Mar. 27, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with ballistic weapons.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaly Kim, announced this.

Six are known to be injured, and one is in serious condition.

Vitaly Kim

Vitaly Kim

Head of the Mykolaiv RMA

It was not reported whether there was destruction in the city or region.

Russia attacked Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles

The Russian army again attacked Mykolaiv with ballistics. The consequences of the attack are currently being established.

At 14:17, the Air Force of Ukraine warned of the threat of ballistic damage in several regions. At the same time, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv. There were explosions during the alarm.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, noted that, according to preliminary information, Russian terrorists attacked with ballistics. He also called on civilians to respond to the alarm.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia used the same tactic to attack Mykolaiv as the previous attacks on Odesa — AFU
The Russian army attacked Nikolaev
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv regions: 11 injured, energy objects were damaged
Defense forces of southern Ukraine
State Emergency Service
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Mykolaiv with ballistics missiles on Mar. 27: details
State Emergency Service

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?