Ukraine's National Guard Commander says Ukrainian military don't have critical ammunition shortage
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's National Guard Commander says Ukrainian military don't have critical ammunition shortage

Ukrainian military
Читати українською
Source:  LIGA.net

According to the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko, the issue of a sufficient amount of ammunition for the Ukrainian military is quite acute compared with the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

Could a shortage of ammunition lead to disaster at the front

Pivnenko noted that the situation with ammunition is not so critical as to threaten the collapse of the front.

Compared to the Russians, it is always sharp. I will not say that the situation is very critical now. Although still difficult. But the front is not collapsing, emphasised National Guard commander.

According to him, the Ukrainian military achieved a specific advance in some areas of the front thanks to the command's successful actions.

However, he noted that specific directions require special attention from the command.

In particular, he calls for more frequent trips to military positions to communicate with them and reward them for their merits.

What about corruption in the army

Pivnenko also spoke about corruption in the army.

He assured that no one was hiding anything scandalous. Some stories may indeed be but struggle with the problem

The commander of the National Guard admitted that the situation in military procurement looks worse.

Here it is simply easier not to purchase than to purchase. Because one way or another there may be certain risks. We control everything as much as possible, Pivnenko emphasised.

Pivnenko said that he sees his future in Ukraine. He will be ashamed as a commander if corruption spreads in the National Guard under his leadership.

If there were certain cases, they were transferred to the State Beaurue of Investigation, everything was worked out, emphasises National Guard Commander.

More on the topic

World
Publication date
Czechia confirms Ukraine can potentially receive 1.5 million shells within Prague's ammo proposal
ammunition
World
Publication date
Germany allocates Ukraine €576 million for purchase of 180,000 artillery shells
Ammunition
Ukraine
Publication date
General Staff Latest: AFU hit the ammunition depot and the air defense equipment of the Russian Army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

