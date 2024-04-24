Ukraine's National Guard Commander says Ukrainian military don't have critical ammunition shortage

According to the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko, the issue of a sufficient amount of ammunition for the Ukrainian military is quite acute compared with the occupying army of the Russian Federation.
Could a shortage of ammunition lead to disaster at the front
Pivnenko noted that the situation with ammunition is not so critical as to threaten the collapse of the front.
According to him, the Ukrainian military achieved a specific advance in some areas of the front thanks to the command's successful actions.
However, he noted that specific directions require special attention from the command.
In particular, he calls for more frequent trips to military positions to communicate with them and reward them for their merits.
What about corruption in the army
Pivnenko also spoke about corruption in the army.
He assured that no one was hiding anything scandalous. Some stories may indeed be but struggle with the problem
The commander of the National Guard admitted that the situation in military procurement looks worse.
Pivnenko said that he sees his future in Ukraine. He will be ashamed as a commander if corruption spreads in the National Guard under his leadership.
