According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day Ukrainian military engaged in battle with criminal units of the Russian army 88 times. The enemy suffered numerous losses in manpower and equipment.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that during the day, the Russian occupiers fired 32 rockets at Ukraine, carried out 64 airstrikes and carried out 60 shellings with rocket launchers on the positions of the Armed Forces and objects of critical and civil infrastructure.

During the enemy attacks, 4 UAVs of the "Shahed" type and another 5 UAVs of an unknown type were used.

All "Shahed" type UAVs and 1 UAV of an unknown type were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, Russian war criminals launched airstrikes and fired artillery at populated areas in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions.

On the Kupyansk direction the military repelled 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kislivka, Berestov, Kopanky in the Kharkiv region and Novoyehorivka and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked 14 times in the Nevsky, Serebryansky forestry districts of the Luhansk region, and Terniy in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 8 attacks in the areas of Spirne, Vyimka, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka and Novy settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiyiv direction, our defenders repelled 35 attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Keramik, Umanske, and Netaylove of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, our military continues to hold back the enemy near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Vodyane, Paraskoviivka and west of Pobyeda of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 13 times.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, and Robotyny, Zaporozhye.

On the Kherson direction the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions during the past day.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 16 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of missile troops damaged 1 control point and 2 enemy radar stations.

What is known about the total and current losses of the Russian army

According to the information of the General Staff, during the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 1,96 Kremlin invaders.