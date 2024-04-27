The Russian army is storming Ocheretyne with four brigades. The AFU mobilized a reserve

The Russian army controls a part of the village of Ocheretine. However, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to knock out the enemy from there.

The Russian Federation storms Ocheretyne

The Russian occupiers continue to advance in the Ocheretiny region of the Donetsk region. Currently, the part in which the enemy is located is under the fire control of the Armed Forces.

This was said by Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSUV, on the air of the telethon.

All measures are being taken to knock the enemy out of there, heavy fighting is going on. The situation is controlled by units of the Defense Forces. In order to develop this tactical success in the Ocheretiny area for a further breakthrough of our defense, the enemy deployed four brigades of the Russian Armed Forces in this direction. Share

According to him, the Ukrainian military is taking measures to stabilize the situation in the Avdiiv region and regain control over Ocheretyn. For this purpose, additional forces and resources have also been introduced from the reserve.

The situation on the Eastern Front

Heavy fighting continues in the area of Ocheretyne village. The Armed Forces of Ukraine does not control a third of its territory, it is under constant fire control.

In order for the Russian Federation to be able to break through the Ukrainian defenses in the direction "Novobakhmutivka — Ocheretyne", the occupiers introduced additional reserves there — the 55th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation, which is involved there.

Currently, two-thirds of Ocheretiny is under our control. The part of the point into which the enemy broke through is under our fire control. The enemy is blocked and measures are underway to knock him out. Heavy fighting continues there, but the situation is under the control of the Armed Forces, said Nazar Voloshyn, the speaker of the "Khortytsia" OSU.

In the village of Solovyove, as the speaker noted, the situation is the same — approximately two-thirds of the village is under the control of Ukrainian forces.