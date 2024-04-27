The Armed Forces denied the information about the Russian occupation of the villages of Semenivka and Solovyove
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Currently, two-thirds of the villages of Ocheretyne and Solovyove in Donetsk region are under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What is the situation in the area of the villages of Ocheretyne and Solovyove

As the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OK Nazar Voloshyn told, so that the Russian Federation could break through the Ukrainian defenses in the direction "Novobakhmutivka - Ocheretyne", the occupiers introduced additional reserves there - the 55th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation, which is deployed there.

Currently, two-thirds of this settlement (Ocheretyne — ed.) is under our control. The part of the point into which the enemy broke through is under our fire control. The enemy is blocked and measures are underway to knock him out. Heavy fighting continues there, but the situation is under the control of the Armed Forces, Voloshyn said.

In the village of Solovyove, as the speaker noted, the situation is the same — approximately two-thirds of the villages are under the control of Ukrainian forces.

In general, as the speaker says, the hottest destinations are Novopavlivskyi, Bakhmutskyi and Avdiivskyi.

The situation is controlled by the defense forces. The Russian army does not stop trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops along the entire front line. The goal is to enter the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Voloshyn stated.

What preceded it

In the morning of April 27, DeepState announced the occupation of the villages of Semenivka and Solovyove.

The situation in the Ocheretiny district has become more serious in recent days. In the report of the Institute for the Study of War on April 27, it was reported with reference to the comment of the speaker Nazar Voloshyn that the Armed Forces currently control two-thirds of Ocheretiny and prevent the further advance of Russian troops in this area.

On April 25 and 26, some Russian "soldiers" claimed that Ukrainian troops allegedly withdrew from Ocheretyny to Arkhangelsk (northeast of Ocheretyny and northwest of Avdiyivka).

