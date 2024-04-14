According to the spokesman of the Khortytsia OSU, Nazar Voloshyn, despite numerous statements, Bohdanivka in the Chasovoy Yar region of Donetsk region is under the control of the Ukrainian military.

What is known about the situation in the area of Bohdanivka and Chasovoy Yar

Regarding the dots above the "i", it is too early to talk about it. Because the information week is not over, it is still going on. As for Bohdanivka near Chasovoy Yar, the village remains under the control of the Defense Forces. Heavy fighting continues in that direction. And this topic, I think, is quite relevant for everyone, but for now it needs informational silence, — emphasized Voloshyn.

He noted that at the moment, Avdiivskyi and Bakhmutskyi remain the hottest directions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" OSUV.

The situation in the area of hostilities remains difficult, but controlled by the Defense Forces.

On the Eastern Front, the situation has worsened significantly in recent days and, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said, this is due to the intensification of the enemy's offensive actions, in particular, after the so-called presidential elections were held in the Russian Federation. Recently, the enemy army has not stopped trying to storm the positions of our defenders, using various types of weapons, both artillery and tanks, and various types of lethal drones. And recently, aviation has become quite active for striking with guided aerial bombs. The enemy is trying to achieve its unchanging goal, which is to enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk region, — explains the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSU.

Voloshin emphasized that currently the Russian occupiers are trying to exhaust the units of the Armed Forces along the contact line.

The occupiers are fighting and at the same time trying to break through the entire battle line, not even in separate areas. A large amount of artillery is used, despite the fact that there is a large-scale counter-battery fight. Aviation is involved as much as possible. Also, the enemy is trying to get as close as possible to the line of combat collision in order to move to assaults by assault groups that drive in on infantry fighting vehicles under the cover of tanks, artillery and, in particular, enemy aircraft, — emphasized the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSUV.

Voloshyn emphasized that Russian war criminals continue to try to make money from the murders of Ukrainians.

I believe, and this is not just my opinion, that Russian propaganda worked well for them. The second incentive for them is the money they earn from the killings of the civilian Ukrainian population and the capture of territories. This is the height of cynicism, but they make money from murder. This is their incentive. I believe they have no other incentive, the spokesman said.

What analysts say about the situation in the Bohdanivka area

According to the analysts of the DeepState portal, the Russian occupation army probably completely captured the village of Bohdanivka near Chasovoy Yar.

Both public footage and direct participants in the fighting in that area testify to the capture of the village by the enemy, analysts emphasize.

Analysts draw attention to the fact that on April 8, fighters of the "Khortytsy" OSUV posted on the network a video of an attack on the position of the Russian Federation — it was about a place located near the forest between Bohdanivka and Chasov Yar (800 meters away).

Later, footage was also published of Ukrainian Defense Forces fighters withdrawing from positions south of those where the mentioned defeat took place.