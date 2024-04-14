According to the spokesman of the Khortytsia OSU, Nazar Voloshyn, despite numerous statements, Bohdanivka in the Chasovoy Yar region of Donetsk region is under the control of the Ukrainian military.
What is known about the situation in the area of Bohdanivka and Chasovoy Yar
He noted that at the moment, Avdiivskyi and Bakhmutskyi remain the hottest directions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" OSUV.
The situation in the area of hostilities remains difficult, but controlled by the Defense Forces.
Voloshin emphasized that currently the Russian occupiers are trying to exhaust the units of the Armed Forces along the contact line.
Voloshyn emphasized that Russian war criminals continue to try to make money from the murders of Ukrainians.
What analysts say about the situation in the Bohdanivka area
According to the analysts of the DeepState portal, the Russian occupation army probably completely captured the village of Bohdanivka near Chasovoy Yar.
Analysts draw attention to the fact that on April 8, fighters of the "Khortytsy" OSUV posted on the network a video of an attack on the position of the Russian Federation — it was about a place located near the forest between Bohdanivka and Chasov Yar (800 meters away).
Later, footage was also published of Ukrainian Defense Forces fighters withdrawing from positions south of those where the mentioned defeat took place.
