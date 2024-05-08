Ukraine has destroyed 39 missiles and 20 drones overnight

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 39 out of 55 missiles and 20 out of 21 drones launched by Russia on the night of May 8.

Ukraine’s air defense operation on May 8

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has reported that the Russians used 76 means of air attack against Ukraine — 55 missiles and 21 attack drones.

1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile (launched from the Tambov region);

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from TOT of Crimea);

4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

45 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area of the Saratov region, Caspian Sea water area);

1 Iskander-K cruise missile (from Crimea);

2 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (from the occupied Zaporizhzhia region);

21 shock UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type (from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk region).

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

Ukrainian troops destroyed 59 air targets:

33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

2 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

20 shock UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type.

Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s electricity facilities

The Ministry of Energy reported that Russia attacked electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions.

An 8-year-old child was injured in Kirovohrad region, 13 private houses and almost three dozen garages were previously destroyed.

In Kyiv region, debris fell in four districts, two victims were hospitalised.

In Lviv Oblast, Russian troops attacked two energy infrastructure facilities in Chervonograd and Stryi districts.

In Zaporizhzhia, the Russians targeted critical and civil infrastructure facilities.

In the Vinnytsia region, there is a hit to the objects of the energy infrastructure.

In the Poltava region, there is a hit to an energy infrastructure facility in the Poltava district.