Air defence downs 12 out of 13 Russian Shaheds overnight
Ukraine
Air defence downs 12 out of 13 Russian Shaheds overnight

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian drone
On the night of May 6, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation again tried to target energy facilities, but failed.

Russian attack on Ukraine on May 6. What is currently known

The Air Force of the Armed Forces draws attention to the fact that on the night of May 6, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked from the north with 13 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type (launch area — Kursk Region — RF.).

Thanks to the coordinated combat work of the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, it was possible to successfully destroy almost all enemy targets, namely -12 attack UAVs over the Sumy region.

Thanks for the combat work! Together to victory!

Mykola Oleschuk

Mykola Oleschuk

Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

Russia has intensified its attacks on the Sumy region

It is also known that on the night of May 6, the Russian Federation carried out an airstrike on the energy facilities of the Sumy region, and "points of invincibility" are being deployed in Sumy.

All necessary services are available on site. Restoration work is underway. The consequences of the attack are being clarified, — said the head of the City Military Administration (CMA) Oleksiy Drozdenko.

In the city, the objects of critical infrastructure were switched to backup power.

In addition, it was reported that on the evening of May 5, the movement of enemy drones "Shahed" through Sumy region in the southwest direction was recorded.

As reported by the Air Force, at 11:28 p.m., a threat of using kamikaze drones was announced in the Sumy region.

At 23:31, the Air Force reported the movement of the "Shahed" type drone through the Sumy region in the southwest direction.

Later, the threat of the use of attack drones was also announced in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. At 00:06, the Air Force noted: "Sumy! An enemy UAVs in the direction of the city!"

