On the night of May 5, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 24 Shaheds. Ukrainian defenders destroyed almost all enemy drones.

Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack

As noted, enemy drones were shot down that night in three areas, namely:

Kharkiv,

Khersons,

Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to the Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, the enemy attacked from the north and south with 24 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones, and the launching areas were the Kursk Region (RF) and Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea).

The enemy's air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, the general said in a statement. Share

What is known about the Russian night attack?

On May 4, an air alert was declared in several regions of Ukraine. The Air Force Command reported Shahed attack drones attack in several regions.

Around half past one in the morning on May 5, explosions rang out in Kharkiv due to an ammunition attack. Alsot was recorded that "Shahed" entered the private sector of the city's Osnovenskyy district. As a result of the impact, three private houses caught fire. According to mass media, one man was injured.

In addition, explosions were also heard in Dnipro. The work of air defence, particularly in the suburbs, was reported.

Later in the night, a series of explosions rang out again in Kharkiv.