Ukraine has destroyed all drones during Russia's night attack

Ukrainian Air Defence Forces have successfully repelled another drone attack by Russia.
What is known about Russia’s latest drone attack on Ukraine
According to the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of 4 May 2024, Russian invaders attempted to attack peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages with 13 Shahed-131/136 UAVs.
In addition, the enemy also launched four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.
According to recent reports, all launches were carried out from the Belgorod region of Russia.
Thanks to the professional combat work of the Air Force anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, all 13 enemy drones were destroyed in Kharkiv and Dnipro regions.
Fire broke out in Kharkiv after the Russian attack
According to the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, four Ukrainian civilians, including a child, were injured as a result of the fall of the wreckage of downed Russian drones in the city.
He also clarified that both drones hit civilian infrastructure in the city's Osnovyansky district. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of one of them.
At 02:10 a.m., the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synyehubov, said that the falling debris from the downed Shaheds had set fire to a civilian two-storey office building in the Osnovyanskyi district of Kharkiv.
