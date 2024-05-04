US offers to allocate another 50 billion dollars in aid to Ukraine

Official Washington is negotiating with members of the G7 to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in aid.

Ukraine may receive another large-scale aid package from its allies

According to the Bloomberg news agency, a significant portion of the money will be allocated from the excess profits from frozen Russian assets, most of which are located in Europe.

Anonymous journalist sources say that the G7 members are already actively discussing this idea among themselves.

US leader Joe Biden's team is pushing for an agreement to be reached when the G7 leaders meet in Italy in June.

However, insiders say that the discussion on the topic has been difficult and the signing of the agreement could take months.

The G7 wants to abandon the complete confiscation of Russian assets

According to the Financial Times, the "Big Seven" recently decided that the issue of full confiscation of Russian assets is no longer on the agenda.

As of today, members of the block are actively looking for an alternative to this idea.

The G7 members, who oppose the idea of total confiscation of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation, began to sound the alarm because of the threat of creating a dangerous precedent in international law, the report says. Share

According to reporters, the White House administration supported the calls for confiscation, as did Canada and some members of the British government.

Still, Tokyo, Paris, Berlin and Rome — and official Brussels itself — remain very cautious. Their doubts brought the situation to a dead end.

Also, the heads of the G7 central banks do not agree with the idea of confiscation.