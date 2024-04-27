Shells for the AFU. Slovak activists collected almost 4 million euros

Citizens of Slovakia, dissatisfied with the fact that Robert Fico's government does not support Ukraine with weapons, have already collected 3.885 million euros for the purchase of shells for Ukraine.

The Slovaks will donate funds for shells for the Armed Forces

As of now, the initiative managed to collect 3,885,494 euros within 12 days, funds were provided by 60,581 donors.

This is reported on the website of the relevant citizens' fundraising initiative.

The Czech initiative for the purchase of ammunition in countries outside the EU was presented at the beginning of February by the Prime Minister of the Republic Petr Fiala at the EU summit, later the Czech President Petr Pavel spoke at the Munich Security Conference about the possibility of purchasing 800,000 units of ammunition for Ukrainians in third countries.

According to the Czech government, about twenty countries have joined the procurement so far.

The fund-raising campaign is the result of joint efforts of several organizations and activists with many years of experience in helping Ukraine, including Mier Ukraine, Dárek pro Putina, Donio and All4Ukraine. In this way, the organizations want to support the Czech initiative to help Ukraine, which the Slovak government refused to join.

Slovak initiative to help Ukraine

99-year-old Otto Simko helped organize the campaign challenging the Slovak government. He is a veteran of the Slovak National Uprising against the Nazis in 1944 and a Holocaust survivor.

I survived World War II. I fought during this war. And I will tell you: there was no point in negotiations with Hitler. And there is no point in talking with Putin, he told the BBC in Bratislava.

Otto Simko donated his pension to the initiative. He says he did it to help Ukraine in its fight against totalitarianism.

A fund-raising initiative started with the help of Otto Simko enabled Slovaks who disagreed with the country's prime minister to help Ukraine.

From April 16 to 19, more than 32 thousand Slovaks donated more than 2 million euros, which will go to the fund of the Czech projectile initiative.

We are really pleasantly surprised by the strength of the support. This is a sign of the Slovaks' opposition to Robert Fico's domestic and foreign policy, Zuzanna Izhakova from the "Peace for Ukraine" initiative, which cooperates with the Czech aid fund for Ukraine, told the BBC.