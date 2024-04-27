Shells for the AFU. Slovak activists collected almost 4 million euros

Citizens of Slovakia, dissatisfied with the fact that Robert Fico's government does not support Ukraine with weapons, have already collected 3.885 million euros for the purchase of shells for Ukraine.
The Slovaks will donate funds for shells for the Armed Forces
As of now, the initiative managed to collect 3,885,494 euros within 12 days, funds were provided by 60,581 donors.
This is reported on the website of the relevant citizens' fundraising initiative.
According to the Czech government, about twenty countries have joined the procurement so far.
The fund-raising campaign is the result of joint efforts of several organizations and activists with many years of experience in helping Ukraine, including Mier Ukraine, Dárek pro Putina, Donio and All4Ukraine. In this way, the organizations want to support the Czech initiative to help Ukraine, which the Slovak government refused to join.
Slovak initiative to help Ukraine
99-year-old Otto Simko helped organize the campaign challenging the Slovak government. He is a veteran of the Slovak National Uprising against the Nazis in 1944 and a Holocaust survivor.
Otto Simko donated his pension to the initiative. He says he did it to help Ukraine in its fight against totalitarianism.
A fund-raising initiative started with the help of Otto Simko enabled Slovaks who disagreed with the country's prime minister to help Ukraine.
From April 16 to 19, more than 32 thousand Slovaks donated more than 2 million euros, which will go to the fund of the Czech projectile initiative.
The slogan of the Slovak campaign is "If the government can't, we can." Funds continue to be collected, despite the fact that the initial goal of 1 million euros has already been reached.
