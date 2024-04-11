Slovakia's Fico says his country to help Ukraine in demining of territories

Slovakia wants to provide assistance to Ukraine in the area of demining. In particular, we are talking about the appropriate equipment.

Slovakia will help Ukraine in demining

Slovakia is ready to provide demining machines to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, at a press conference with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

We talked (with the Prime Minister of Ukraine—ed.) about cooperation in the military sphere, where we offer great assistance in the field of demining. It is about specific demining machines. There is an extensive discussion here about special machines, such as agricultural machines, that can be used for this purpose. Robert Fico Slovak PM

The Prime Minister of Slovakia clarified that Slovakia also wants to help train and prepare personnel who will service such machines.

At the same time, Fico also said that Slovakia is ready to cooperate commercially in the military sector. Slovak Defence Minister Robert Kaliniak and Ukraine's MOD Deputy Chief Ivan Havryliuk discussed this topic.

Slovakia's refusal of military aid to Ukraine

In 2023, the "Course — Social Democracy" party won the elections in Slovakia, and Robert Fico, known for his pro-Russian statements, became the country's prime minister.

After Fico became the head of the government, Slovakia stopped providing free military aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, Slovakia continues to provide humanitarian aid to our country and beyond. In particular, on November 14 of last year, Slovakia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yuriy Blanar, announced that his country would finance the production of two Bozena-4 demining machines for transfer to Ukraine.