NATO preparing strong response to new Russian attacks

The Alliance's leadership expresses solidarity with Germany and the Czech Republic, which have been victims of cyber attacks by a Russian hacker group. Moreover, NATO promises a coordinated response to this threat.

Russia-NATO cyber war is gaining momentum

The bloc draws attention to the fact that official Berlin and Budapest have blamed the APT28 cyber group, which is supported by the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate, for malicious cyber activity in their countries.

We stand in solidarity with Germany following a malicious cyber campaign against a political party, in this case the Social Democratic Party of Germany, and with the Czech Republic following malicious cyber activity against its institutions, NATO said. Share

Alliance members also note with concern that APT28 has targeted other national government organisations, critical infrastructure operators and other organisations across the Alliance, including in Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Sweden.

The malicious cyber activity targeting Germany and the Czech Republic underlines that cyberspace is always a contested domain. Cyber threat actors are determined to destabilise the Alliance.

"We remain committed to countering the significant, persistent and growing cyber threat, including to our democratic systems and our critical infrastructure," NATO said.

The Allies stressed their determination to deploy the necessary capabilities to deter, defend and counter the full range of cyber threats in order to support each other, including by considering a coordinated response.

"We promote a free, open, peaceful and secure cyberspace. We call on all states, including Russia, to respect their international obligations and commitments to uphold international law and to act within the framework of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace, as reaffirmed by all UN members," the statement said.