Ukraine to receive 6 air defence radars from Germany

Ukraine will receive 6 more TRML-4D air surveillance radars for air defense needs from the German manufacturer Hensoldt.

Germany will provide TRML-4D radars to Ukraine

Already this year, the radars will arrive in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Hensoldt radar manufacturer.

According to the company, the customer of the radars is the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. The German government will pay for them as part of military aid.

The cost of purchasing six TRML-4D radars is more than EUR 100 million.

The radars will be delivered to Ukraine this year. The TRML-4Ds are needed to enhance the country's air defence capabilities.

TRML-4D: what is known

The TRML-4D is a medium-range C-band radar of the TRML family, which was developed in 2018. The radar can detect, track and classify various types of airborne targets, including cruise missiles, as well as aircraft and helicopters manoeuvring or flying at low altitudes.

The TRML-4D can detect up to 1,500 targets within a 250 km radius.

It is equipped with an electronically scanned phased array antenna based on gallium nitride transceiver modules.

The radar's feature is that it can operate independently and thus detect air targets. TRML-4D can interact with IRIS-T air defence systems.

Ukraine received the first such radars in October 2022. However, in April 2024, the German government announced that Ukraine had received one TRML-4D as part of the next military aid package - but it could be a radar that was ordered in 2023.