Greece, Turkey refuse to transfer air defence systems to Ukraine
Greece, Turkey refuse to transfer air defence systems to Ukraine

S-300 air defence system
Читати українською
Source:  Forbes

Greece and Turkey, despite the US request, refuse to transfer Russian-made air defence systems to Ukraine.

Greece, Turkey refuse the transfer of Russian air defence systems to Ukraine.

It is noted that, amid the worsening situation in Ukraine, the EU began to pressure Greece with the demand to hand over Russian-made S-300 air defence systems to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ruled out any possibility of transferring these complexes to Ukraine.

What's more, Greece refuses to transfer even missiles to these complexes to Ukraine.

Greece is not going to send S-300 or Patriot to Ukraine, the head of the Greek government said.

The head of the Ministry of Defence of Turkey, Yasar Güler, made a similar statement.

A few years ago, his country purchased several S-400 "Triumph" systems from Russia.

"There is no question of providing our S-400 system to any other country," Güler emphasised.

What is known about the S-300 and S-400 in service with Greece and Turkey

According to the journalists of the publication, initially, Greece intended to transfer the S-300 air defence system to Cyprus, but due to threats from Turkey, they were sent to the island of Crete in the late 1990s.

At the same time, these air defence systems stood idle for a long time.

Only in 2013 the Greeks conducted a training launch of missiles from these complexes for the first time.

Turkey bought its S-400s directly from Russia, receiving them in 2019 after years of reservations from the US.

Turkey faced Washington's sanctions and was excluded from the queue to purchase the new generation of F-35 fighter jets.

Ankara still refuses to get rid of Russian air defence systems even in exchange for returning to the F-35 program.

Despite this, according to Forbes, Turkey still has not put these S-400s into service with its army and has not conducted its tests.

According to open-source data, Greece today has approximately 175 interceptor missiles for its 32 S-300 launchers, while Turkey has more than 120 missiles for its two S-400 divisions.

The fact that two NATO members, which were never members of the Warsaw Pact, continue to possess such advanced Russian missiles is truly surprising, the journalists of the publication emphasise.

Radar
MRLS Patriot

