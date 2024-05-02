Ukraine needs THAAD air defence system to shoot down Russian Kinzhals, analysts say

To shoot down the Russian Kinzhal missiles at any stage of flight, Ukraine needs American THAAD anti-missile systems.
THAAD air defence destroys "Kinzhals"
Defense Express military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky noted that the Russians have the opportunity to continue manufacturing Kinjal ballistic missiles
He said this on the air on the "Espresso" TV channel.
According to a military expert, we need American THAAD anti-missile systems to shoot down the "Kinzhal" at any stage of the flight.
We need THAAD anti-missile complexes to shoot down the "Kinzhal" at any stage of the flight. One such battery costs $2 billion, but these are justified costs.
How many Kinzhal missiles remain in service in Russia
It is noted that this list also includes 6 "Kinzhals" with which the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine on April 11. However, the Air Force determined the exact number of aeroballistic missiles used on our country's territory.
At the same time, the Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleschuk, on the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, stated that Ukrainian fighters had shot down 25 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles during the entire war.
DIU speaker, Colonel Andriy Chernyak, told Channel 24 that Russia may have about 80 Kinzhals in service at the beginning of April. According to him, the Russians produce several units of this type of rocket monthly.
On average, 4-5 rockets per month, said the DIU representative.
Therefore, based on information from Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian Federation has used more than half of the "Kinzhals" from the current stock over the past four months.
