Ukraine needs THAAD air defence system to shoot down Russian Kinzhals, analysts say
Ukraine
Source:  Espresso

To shoot down the Russian Kinzhal missiles at any stage of flight, Ukraine needs American THAAD anti-missile systems.

THAAD air defence destroys "Kinzhals"

Defense Express military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky noted that the Russians have the opportunity to continue manufacturing Kinjal ballistic missiles

He said this on the air on the "Espresso" TV channel.

Unfortunately, the Russians can continue to make Kinzhals. One essential point we are not considering is that the Russians have taken a significant step in working on import substitution to be independent of supply to circumvent sanctions. For example, they started making their electronics. The pace at which the Russians are striking our energy infrastructure may indicate that we don't know everything about Russia's missile arsenal or its missile-making capabilities.

Ivan Kyrychevskyi

Ivan Kyrychevskyi

Military expert

According to a military expert, we need American THAAD anti-missile systems to shoot down the "Kinzhal" at any stage of the flight.

Regarding the possibility or impossibility of knocking down "Kinzhals", one can only make assumptions. To shoot down such a missile, the window of opportunity occurs when the flight speed drops to acceptable values, and only in the last kilometers or the last seconds of the flight to the target. That is, in order to shoot down a missile near the target, the Patriot must be there. Accordingly, "Kiznal" can fly over Kiev towards western Ukraine, and there is still no possibility to shoot down "Kinzhals".

We need THAAD anti-missile complexes to shoot down the "Kinzhal" at any stage of the flight. One such battery costs $2 billion, but these are justified costs.

How many Kinzhal missiles remain in service in Russia

It is noted that this list also includes 6 "Kinzhals" with which the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine on April 11. However, the Air Force determined the exact number of aeroballistic missiles used on our country's territory.

At the same time, the Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleschuk, on the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, stated that Ukrainian fighters had shot down 25 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles during the entire war.

DIU speaker, Colonel Andriy Chernyak, told Channel 24 that Russia may have about 80 Kinzhals in service at the beginning of April. According to him, the Russians produce several units of this type of rocket monthly.

On average, 4-5 rockets per month, said the DIU representative.

Therefore, based on information from Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian Federation has used more than half of the "Kinzhals" from the current stock over the past four months.

In addition, Andriy Chernyak noted that during the mass attacks on Ukrainian energy, the occupiers used recently manufactured missiles. He warned that one or two more enemy attacks are possible in the coming weeks, one of which has already occurred on April 11.

