Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated over 1,500 occupants and 14 tanks in past day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Artillery
Ukrainian defence forces eliminated 1,510 Russian soldiers and officers on 14 May.

Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine on May 15

In addition to manpower, the army of the aggressor country lost 14 tanks, 48 armored vehicles and 23 artillery systems in one day.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.15.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 486,940 (+1,510) people,

  • tanks — 7510 (+14) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 14,508 (+48) units,

  • artillery systems — 12,538 (+23) units,

  • MLRS — 1070 (+0) units,

  • air defence equipment — 798 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 351 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

  • UAV of the operational-tactical level — 10015 (+30),

  • cruise missiles — 2199 (+2),

  • ships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 16,955 (+48) units,

  • special equipment — 2061 (+7)

Ukrainian drones continue to eliminate the Russian occupiers

Over the past week, the strike units of the "Army of Drones" have destroyed more than 100 Russian invaders, 154 strongholds and 289 units of enemy equipment.

In particular, among the Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian drones in a week there are:

  • 40 armored vehicles;

  • 133 trucks;

  • 20 tanks;

  • 18 self-propelled guns;

  • 51 guns;

  • 1 air defence system;

  • 16 units of radio technical equipment;

  • 6 MRLS.

UAV strike units are working. And we continue to collect statistics and analyse the data. This is how we see which units are really effective in using drones. They should receive more drones,’ said Mikhail Fedorov.

