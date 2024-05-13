3rd Assault Brigade reveals Russian losses in Kharkiv region

Fighters of the Third Assault Brigade placed defensive lines in the border areas of the Kharkiv region and repelled numerous attacks from Russia's occupying army.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the battles in the Kharkiv region

The forces of the 3rd Assault Brigade destroyed the enemy "Nona" self-propelled howitzer and a company of Russian invaders.

During the week of fighting, the occupation army of the Russian Federation lost 189 soldiers killed and another 43 wounded.

The 2С9 "Nona" installation, which the occupiers used to support the advance of their infantry, as well as the enemy's BMP-2, armoUred personnel carrier, tank and special equipment, was turned into scrap metal, says the 3rd Assault Brigade statement. Share

Does the Russian army have reserves to strengthen the offensive in the Kharkiv region?

According to Ivan Tymochko, chief of the Reservist Council of the AFU Ground Forces, in a comment to Channel 24 journalists, Russia has already deployed all combat-capable units of its occupation army in Ukraine and no longer has significant available reserves.

Tymochko assumed that the Russian occupiers could only transfer part of the units from one direction to another.

The Russians have already used all the war-capable equipment in Ukraine. Because they are trying somewhere to conduct such a circular rotation of their troops with the aim of even maintaining the psychological level in the face of existing losses. All combat-capable units or units with combat experience are involved in Ukraine in one way or another, the Reservist Council chief noted. Share

According to him, the additional transfer of a large number of troops would create too great a burden on the Russian occupiers' logistics.

Also, if troops are brought into battle, the enemy will initially suffer huge losses. After all, it takes time to attract them effectively. The AFU will see the movement of occupation units.