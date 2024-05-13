Russian dense firing made impossible to build defensive lines on border in Kharkiv region, says Ukraine's watchdog group

Currently, the construction of defensive lines on the border of the Kharkiv region with the Russian Federation is impossible, because then the Ukrainian defenders will be under heavy enemy fire.

Andrii Kovalenko, chief of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) explained that there are currently many manipulations regarding defence lines.

It would be impossible to build defensive lines directly on the border with the enemy. Because all the equipment and all the engineers would simply be destroyed by the enemy drones and artillery, he says.

The CCD chief explained that defence lines are built in the Kharkiv region.

And they will be told in more detail very soon. And these are several lines of defense, very reliable. Therefore, friends, let's not confuse the border area with Kharkiv. The defensive operation is ongoing, Kovalenko notes.

What is known about the hostilities in the Kharkiv region

According to Nazar Voloshin, the OSTG "Khortytsia" spokesman on the national newscast, it is currently too early to talk about the capture by the occupying army of the Russian Federation of settlements in the border areas of the Kharkiv region.

It is still too early to talk about the occupation of settlements. We will not confirm. Fighting continues there in the border areas and along the state border with Russia. The situation is difficult, but the Defence Forces are doing everything to hold defensive lines and positions, as well as inflict damage on the enemy, Voloshyn emphasiSed.

He noted that hostilities continue in the area of the settlements of StrIlecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, OliynYkove, Lukyantsi, GatYshche, Pletenivka, and other border villages and towns.

Our military has been conducting counterattacks there for almost the third day, protecting Ukrainian territory. The enemy deploys reserves and deploys significant infantry and armored forces, as well as a significant number of drones. The enemy, of course, is developing its actions in two directions — these are Liptsi and Vovchansk, expanding the front. Countermeasures continue in the direction of the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk. The enemy is using infantry and equipment, said the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker.

According to him, the Ukrainian military maintains a deployed defense and effectively inflicts damage on the positions of the occupants from the Russian army.

Artillery units are tasked with destroying enemy targets. And where the enemy managed to advance, our reserves are deployed. Currently, the Russian army is conducting offensive operations by assault groups northwest of Lyptsi, and is also trying to advance in areas that are separated from the area north of Lyptsi, where Russian troops tried to achieve certain successes, Voloshyn explains.

He added that the Ukrainian military is on prepared lines of defense and inflicting fire damage, trying to disrupt the offensive of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Kharkiv region.

It was also decided to strengthen our combat units. The main task is to stabilize the front line. After all, as Kharkiv RMA informs, currently the number of settlements in the north of the region has increased, on the territory of which active hostilities are taking place. However, our soldiers are trying to hold their positions, and the enemy has not had any significant success in these territories. The situation is quite difficult, but it is fully controlled by the Defense Forces, notes the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker.

At the same time, Voloshyn confirmed the information from the local authorities of Vovchansk, which refutes the breakthrough of the Russian occupiers to the city.