Russian dense firing made impossible to build defensive lines on border in Kharkiv region, says Ukraine's watchdog group

Currently, the construction of defensive lines on the border of the Kharkiv region with the Russian Federation is impossible, because then the Ukrainian defenders will be under heavy enemy fire.
Why is it impossible to build defensive lines on the border with the Russian Federation in Kharkiv region
Andrii Kovalenko, chief of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) explained that there are currently many manipulations regarding defence lines.
The CCD chief explained that defence lines are built in the Kharkiv region.
What is known about the hostilities in the Kharkiv region
According to Nazar Voloshin, the OSTG "Khortytsia" spokesman on the national newscast, it is currently too early to talk about the capture by the occupying army of the Russian Federation of settlements in the border areas of the Kharkiv region.
He noted that hostilities continue in the area of the settlements of StrIlecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, OliynYkove, Lukyantsi, GatYshche, Pletenivka, and other border villages and towns.
According to him, the Ukrainian military maintains a deployed defense and effectively inflicts damage on the positions of the occupants from the Russian army.
He added that the Ukrainian military is on prepared lines of defense and inflicting fire damage, trying to disrupt the offensive of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Kharkiv region.
At the same time, Voloshyn confirmed the information from the local authorities of Vovchansk, which refutes the breakthrough of the Russian occupiers to the city.