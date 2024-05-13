AFU eliminates group of Russian soldiers with one drone in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian defenders in the Kharkiv region neutralised a group of occupiers trying to advance through the grey zone along the forest strip.

The fighters of the 2nd Separate detachment of the Special Operations Center "OMEGA" managed to neutralise the enemy group with just one FPV drone.

The National Guard noted that the occupiers got near the borderline.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

On May 10, the enemy intensified offensive actions in the direction of the Kharkiv region. The occupiers intensified shelling in the northern direction, primarily striking the city of Vovchansk.

According to the AFU General Staff, battles were being fought for Vovchansk the day before. The military command informed that the enemy threw significant forces to attack the city, up to five battalions, and did not count his losses.

The Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD) chief Andriy Kovalenko explained that, amid manipulations regarding fortifications on the border of the Kharkiv region, it is currently impossible to build defensive lines there because then the Ukrainian defenders would be under heavy enemy fire.