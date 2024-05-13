AFU eliminates group of Russian soldiers with one drone in Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

AFU eliminates group of Russian soldiers with one drone in Kharkiv region

NSU
AFU
Читати українською

Ukrainian defenders in the Kharkiv region neutralised a group of occupiers trying to advance through the grey zone along the forest strip.

Ukrainian defenders in the Kharkiv region eliminated a group of occupiers

The fighters of the 2nd Separate detachment of the Special Operations Center "OMEGA" managed to neutralise the enemy group with just one FPV drone.

The National Guard noted that the occupiers got near the borderline.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

On May 10, the enemy intensified offensive actions in the direction of the Kharkiv region. The occupiers intensified shelling in the northern direction, primarily striking the city of Vovchansk.

According to the AFU General Staff, battles were being fought for Vovchansk the day before. The military command informed that the enemy threw significant forces to attack the city, up to five battalions, and did not count his losses.

The Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD) chief Andriy Kovalenko explained that, amid manipulations regarding fortifications on the border of the Kharkiv region, it is currently impossible to build defensive lines there because then the Ukrainian defenders would be under heavy enemy fire.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian offensive in Kharkiv region connects with tacit Western policy towards Ukraine, ISW states
Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian dense firing made impossible to build defensive lines on border in Kharkiv region, says Ukraine's watchdog group
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
fortification

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?