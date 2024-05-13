Russian offensive in Kharkiv region connects with tacit Western policy towards Ukraine, ISW states

The offensive of Russian troops on Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region is a consequence of the "tacit policy" of the West. It is about banning the use of the provided systems by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for strikes on military targets in the Russian Federation.

The Russian offensive on Vovchansk is the result of Western policy

Russia's offensive efforts to capture Vovchansk are primarily the result of the West's tacit policy that Ukrainian forces cannot use Western-provided systems to strike legitimate military targets in Russia," the Institute for the Study of War said in a report.

According to analysts, if the occupiers try to surround Vovchansk, they will approach the city through Bugruvatka, Staytsa, Izbytske, and Vovchanski Khutory. If any of these settlements are captured, the invaders can cut the Ukrainian landlines of communication to Vovchansk. In this case, others along the T2104 route would become decisive for the city's defence. The occupying forces attacked bridges across nearby reservoirs more often to isolate the defenders of Vovchansk from other areas.

According to Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets, this city became the enemy's main target in northern Kharkiv. The Russians wanted to bypass the settlement from the southwest and south. The expert emphasized that the invaders had "a lot of opportunities" due to Vovchansk's proximity to the Russian Federation's border.

They can conduct operations with limited forces and means to achieve a specific result, can provide control and fire support without moving artillery, quickly deliver fuel and weapons to the front line.

What is known about the fighting in the Kharkiv region

On the night of May 12, it became known that the occupiers captured Strilecha, Pylne, Krasne, Borysivka, Ohirtseve, and Pletenivka of the Kharkiv region.

The AFU General Staff reported that fierce fighting was ongoing. The enemy used up to five battalions to capture the city of Vovchansk.

According to DeepState, over the past day, Russian invaders advanced near Verbovoy, Krasnohorivka, NetayloveWestst of Semenivka, and east of Novopokrovsky.

ISW explained why Russia wanted to capture Vovchansk. According to analysts, the Russians may plan to use offensive actions near Vovchansk to press the operational rear of the Armed Forces defending in the Kupiansk direction. The enemy needs this to force the command to withdraw the Ukrainian units on this part of the front.