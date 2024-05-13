Experts say Russia intensifying shelling of Ukraine amid Western aid delay

The criminal army of the Russian Federation is currently using the vulnerability of the Ukrainian air defence system to strengthen attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure objects.

Russia's army is stepping up deadly airstrikes on Ukraine

The publication notes that the capabilities of Ukrainian air defence are decreasing due to increased attacks by the Russian occupiers with the help of drones and missiles.

It is emphasised that Ukraine is currently running out of missiles for the Patriot air defence systems, which were the best defence against air attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

The authors of the material refer to the analysis of daily data of the Ukrainian Air Force command, according to which, during the last six months, Ukrainian air defence units intercepted about 46% of the missiles of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, compared to 73% during the previous six months.

The interception rate dropped to 30% last month.

Meanwhile, the downing rate of Shahed-type drones remained almost unchanged, at 82%.

How the Russian army takes advantage of the exhaustion of Ukrainian air defence

The increased bombing is destroying infrastructure and cities, depleting the already meagre stockpile of missiles that Ukraine needs to keep the Russian Air Force out of its skies.

One of the representatives of European military intelligence noted that in the next two months, it will become clear whether the Ukrainian military will be able to protect the sky and prevent it from being dominated by the aircraft of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

The data shows that in the last six months, Russia has launched about 45% more drones and missiles than in the previous six months.

According to the AFU representative, the interception of more attacks can lead to the depletion of ammunition reserves and more powerful volleys—to the overload of the Ukrainian defence since the air defence systems may not have time to recharge quickly enough.

Over the past six months, Russia has released 2,628 Shahed drones.

Analysts say these drones are partly used to test air defence systems before launching missiles.