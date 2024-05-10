France plans to send more SCALP missiles to Ukraine
Ukraine
France plans to send more SCALP missiles to Ukraine

Читати українською
Source:  DW

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) need as many long-range missiles as possible to defeat the forces and resources of the Russian army in the deep rear. The French authorities are currently actively working on a new program to help Ukraine.

Ukraine can get even more SCALP missiles from France

As Radio France Internationale has learned, the new programme of the French authorities has received a symbolic name — Chrysalis.

It aims to provide the Ukrainian army with long-range Scalp missiles that are either assembled from expired components or have already expired.

This approach will allow official Paris to avoid depleting its own missile stocks.

In addition, it is noted that the Butterfly Pupa programme will use SCALP missiles that are stored in containers (‘cocoons’).

The rockets that are stored in this way will be delivered to French enterprises, where they are planned to be ready for use in three months.

What is important to know about SCALP missiles

SCALP EG is an air-to-ground cruise missile.

It can be used to eliminate important stationary targets that are well protected by air defense systems. SCALPs have also demonstrated their effectiveness during difficult weather conditions and at any time of the day.

In addition, it is emphasised that these missiles are not afraid of the enemy's EW means.

This rocket was first created 30 years ago, and the first successful tests were conducted at the end of 2000. The missile was commissioned in 2003.

It is also worth paying attention to the fact that the SCALP EG is an analogue of the British Storm Shadow missiles.

