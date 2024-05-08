SSU detains informant of Russian "war correspondent" for pointing missiles at Kryvyi Rih

The law enforcement officers detained the informant of the Russian "military corps" who was pointing rockets at Kryvyi Rih. Now he faces up to 12 years in prison.

What is known about the detained Russian informant?

The enemy's main targets were the combat positions of the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces, which defend Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding areas.

In order to correct the missile attack on the facilities of the Armed Forces, the occupiers remotely engaged their informant, a 27-year-old local resident, the SSU statement reports. Share

The actions of the traitor were corrected by a Russian "war correspondent" from the media pool of the dictator Putin, who gave the agent the task of going around the area and identifying the locations of equipment and personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In particular, Ukrainian checkpoints and military equipment repair bases.

The person involved planned to convey the information to the Russian occupiers via messenger.

The law enforcement officers arrested the informant "in the act" when he was conducting reconnaissance near a potential target, seizing from him evidence of intelligence operations in favour of the Russian Federation. In addition, during the search of his apartment, an AK-74 machine gun with silencers and cartridges was found.

Also, the man spread anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels. At the beginning of this year, Russian propagandist saw his activity and recruited detainee.

What is the punishment for a traitor?

So far, the detainee has been informed of suspicion of unauthorised distribution of information about the sending and movement of weapons, armaments and military supplies to Ukraine and the movement, movement or placement of the Armed Forces.

The issue of additional qualification of criminal actions of the person involved under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.