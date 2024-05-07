Attempted murders of Zelenskyy, Budanov, and Malyuk prevented

Russian FSB prepared an assassination attempt on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Vasyl Maliuk.
What is known about the exposure of a powerful network of FSB agents in Ukraine
It is emphasised that the FSB agents were tasked with finding a perpetrator who would take hostages and then kill President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Russian special services were looking for such a person among the military, close to Zelenskyy's security.
At the same time, a group of Russian agents was also preparing an assassination attempt on the head of the SSU, Vasyl Malyuk, and the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.
In particular, it was planned to kill Budanov before Easter.
It is noted that the weapons were provided to the executing agent by a colonel from the Administration of State Guard of Ukraine.
He personally brought FPV drones, RPG-7 charges, and MON-90 anti-personnel mines to Kyiv.
What is known about the SSU special operation
The SSU recorded all the movements of the colonel with drones and explosives, as well as the conversations between the perpetrator and his FSB supervisors.
The agency also named the curators of the attempts on senior officials in Ukraine from the 9th Directorate of the Operational Information Department of the 5th FSB Service:
Maxim Mishustin;
▪️ Dmytro Perlin;
▪️ Oleksii Kornev.
In particular, in January 2022, Perlin became the supervisor of ‘moles’ who were recruited before Russia's full-scale invasion. Until then, they had been ‘supervised’ by his colleague Olexii Kornev.
Searches were conducted at the offenders places of residence, during which the relevant munitions and other evidence of criminal activity were found and seized.
