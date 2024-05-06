SSU detains two Russian agents for preparing massive airstrikes on Easter Eve

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained an FSB agent group that was preparing massive airstrikes in Ukraine on the eve of Easter. The Russian agents gathered information in five regions: Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Vinnytsia, and Kirovohrad.

What is known about the detained group of the Russian FSB?

The enemy's priority targets were energy-generating enterprises and logistics depots for fuel storage and lubricants.

In addition, the occupiers hoped to receive "confirmation" from their agency regarding the current geolocations of military airbases, as well as special units guarding the AFU General Staff.

To carry out these tasks, the Russian secret service involved two of its agents from Uman and Lubny. For the conspiracy, the participants acted separately, but remotely "locked" on one supervisor from the FSB, the SSU statement says.

SSU notes that it found out about this at the initial stage of the intelligence activity of Russian agents, which allowed them to document their activities step by step.

Thanks to this, they were able to be detained in the hot air near Kyiv, where they conducted preliminary reconnaissance near potential targets, and thereby thwart the aggressor's plans to prepare airstrikes.

What is the punishment for Russian agents?

The 28-year-old unemployed persons were recruited remotely in March of this year by a staff member of the "Crimean Administration" of the FSB. His identity has already been established.

He promised his agents a monetary reward for cooperation with the occupiers. Anonymous chat in a popular messenger was used for communication.

So far, the Security Service investigators have informed the detainees about the suspicion under Chapter 2 of A—11111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).