SSU detains nine Russian collaborators in Kherson region

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed and detained nine traitors who organised a fake referendum on the accession of the Kherson region to Russia.

The attackers were members of the so-called "Election Commission No. 826", which the occupiers created in the captured Beryslav district.

The pseudo-institution was headed by a person who is currently hiding from justice in the occupied territory of the Kherson Region. It was she, according to the investigation, who received a criminal order from Moscow to organise an illegal referendum.

To implement this plan, the traitor attracted nine local residents, forming a "chosen team" from them.

Members of the commission campaigned for people to participate in a fake vote, and on the day of the "referendum", they went around houses with "urns" and ballots, collecting "votes for joining the Russian Federation." The members of the "election commission" were accompanied by armed occupiers, voting took place under pressure.

After the liberation of the Kherson region, the leader of the "election commission" fled with the invaders, and her subordinates tried to hide on the right bank.

Thanks to the coordinated work of SSU employees, nine traitors were detained.

They have been notified of the suspicion under Chapter 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code (collaborative activity) and faces up to 10 years of imprisonment.

With regard to the leader of the "electoral commission", measures are being taken to declare her wanted and bring her to justice.