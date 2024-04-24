SSU detains Russian agent in Odessa for pointing missiles as revenge for his criminal record

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a recidivist in Odesa who pointed Russian missiles at the buildings of the Security Service and the Prosecutor's Office. In this way, he wanted to take revenge for the conviction.

What is known about the Russian detained agent?

According to the investigation, in 2019, the man received a suspended sentence.

In the spring of 2023, the suspect continued to spread anti-Ukrainian materials on social networks, thanks to which he was found by the Russian special services and recruited to adjust the fire in Odessa.

The suspect's first task was to find and transmit the coordinates of the Ukrainian air defence systems.

However, the SSU found out about this and increased security measures at the facility, and the suspect was detained during the transfer of Russian intelligence.

According to the investigation, in order to obtain intelligence information, the agent went around the city and its surroundings. There he recorded the places of possible deployment of Ukrainian defenders. He sent the received data to the Russians via messenger, and then deleted all correspondence for the purpose of conspiracy.

What punishment threatens the traitor

The investigation claims that the suspect received money for helping the Russians. During the search of his apartment, three combat grenades and cartridges for small arms were seized.