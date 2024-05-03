Russia disperses 40 aircraft after strike on Kuschevskaya airfield

Ukraine's attack on the Russian Kushhevskaya airfield forced the enemy to disperse about 40 aircraft. This will affect Russia's future sorties.
How the strike on the Kushchevskaya airfield will affect Russian combat missions
According to intelligence, this week's Ukrainian attack on Russia's Kuschevskaya airfield may have contributed to the withdrawal of about 40 aircraft of various types from the area and dispersal to several airfields further from the front line.
It is noted that the impact of the attack on the airfield may not be immediately apparent. However, Ukraine has demonstrated the ability to strike much further into Russia.
In particular, dispersal will also mean that the enemy will have to increase the duration of its flights to maintain the same constant presence over the battlefield.
Attack on Kuschevskaya airfield on April 27
As you know, on the night of 27 April, SBU drones attacked a military airfield in the village of Kushchevska in Russia's Krasnodar Krai region.
The Kushchevskaya training airbase is also home to Su-27 aircraft and possibly MiG-29 and L-39 aircraft in flight condition. There could also be radar and electronic warfare equipment there.
The released footage shows that the UAVs probably attacked a warehouse of control and correction modules for bombs. The modules, in turn, are used in the production of guided aerial bombs from conventional bombs.
British intelligence also wrote that the strike on the airbase would affect the ability of enemy aircraft to strike along the front line.
