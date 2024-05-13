DIU reveals list of Russian military involved in missile attacks on Ukraine

Investigators and analysts of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have identified war criminals from the occupying army of the Russian Federation involved in cruise missile attacks on Ukraine.

What is known about those involved in the Russian army in the cruise missile attacks on Ukraine

It is noted that the DIU employees succeeded in determining the personnel of the management and command units of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division (HBAD) of the Russian Air Force's long-range aviation command)

The military unit number is 06987. It is based at the Engels airfield in the Saratov region.

What is known about the location and personnel of those involved in the missile attacks on Ukraine

In particular, as noted in the DIU, they are involved in cruise missile attacks on civilian objects in Ukraine.

The 22nd Vbad includes the 121st and 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiments:

121st HBAD — military unit 85927, "Engels" base airfield, Saratov region, Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers; 52nd HBAD — military unit 33310, "Shaykovka" base airfield, Kaluga region, Tu-22M3 long-range bombers.

The personnel of the division directly involved in the planning, organisation and implementation of shelling of the territory of Ukraine with air-based cruise missiles Kh-22/Kh-32 (Tu-22M3) and Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 (Tu-95MS/Tu -160), — DIU statement emphasised.

The DIU noted that it is pilots from these enemy groups who are responsible for numerous victims among the civilian population of Ukraine as a result of missile attacks.